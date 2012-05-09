By Smita Madhur
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 9 Harbor Freight has
revised the terms on its dividend recap loan, sources told been
Thomson Reuters LPC. The issuer has downsized its $1 billion
senior secured term loan to $750 million. It also has shortened
the tenor on the facility to 5.5 years from seven years.
The rate on the loan has bumped up to 425bp over Libor with
a 1.25 percent Libor floor and a discount of 99 cents on the
dollar. At launch, the loan was guided at 400bp over Libor with
a 1.25 percent Libor floor a discount of 99 cents on the dollar.
The loan will have 101 soft call protection for one year and
continues to be covenant-lite. As a result of the changes, pro
forma total leverage has declined to three times from 3.7 times
at launch. Recommitments are due at 5 p.m. today.
As previously reported, the term loan is led by Credit
Suisse. The company is also raising an asset-based revolving
line of credit via Wells Fargo. Proceeds are to refinance
existing debt and pay a dividend.
In December 2010, Harbor Freight, which is a discount tool
store, raised a $650 million term loan B at 500bp over Libor
with a 1.5 percent Libor floor. That loan was sold to
institutional investors at 99 cents on the dollar and came with
call protection of 102 and 101 in the first and second years,
respectively.