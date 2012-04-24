HONG KONG, April 24 Global private equity firm HarbourVest Partners said on Tuesday it has hired ex-J.P. Morgan banker Sally Shan as a managing director to head its new office in Beijing.

Shan was a managing director and head of Asia technology investment banking at J.P. Morgan Securities Asia Pacific for the past six years. She has a background in technology, equities and M&A deal execution, and private equity through J.P. and earlier roles at Lehman Brothers in the United States and Asia Strategic Investment Corp in the Chinese capital.

HarbourVest, an investor in Asia for two decades with offices in Hong Kong and Tokyo, has committed more than $2.4 billion to private equity fund managers in the region, and through secondary transactions and direct co-investments.