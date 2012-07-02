* Deal for $1.4 bln
* Conversus to wind up after the deal
July 2 Global private equity firm HarbourVest
Partners LLC said funds managed by it will buy Conversus Capital
LP's investment portfolio for $1.4 billion.
Guernsey, Channel Islands-based Conversus, a publicly traded
portfolio of third-party private equity funds, said it will
appoint a liquidator to wind up its operations after the closing
of the deal.
HarbourVest said the funds, along with HarbourVest Global
Private Equity Limited (HVPE), will buy the entities that hold
Conversus' private equity fund interests and direct
co-investments.
HVPE, whose direct commitment to the deal will be about 9
percent, will use its existing $500 million credit facility to
fund the deal, HarbourVest Partners said.
Up to 49.9 percent of Conversus unit holders can choose to
continue their investment in the acquired portfolio by getting
interests in HarbourVest Structured Solutions.