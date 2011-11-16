MELBOURNE Nov 17 Australian building products maker James Hardie Industries Ltd doubled its second-quarter profit, beating analysts' forecasts, helped by a more stable, though weak, housing market in the United States, its biggest market.

The company reaffirmed its outlook for a full year profit between $126 million and $140 million, assuming the Australian dollar remains around current levels and the U.S. and Australian housing markets remain relatively stable.

"While we have seen more consistent and stable demand for our products, there remains no evidence that a sustainable recovery in the U.S. housing construction market is underway," the company said.

Net operating profit, excluding payments into an asbestos fund, jumped to $41.2 million for the September quarter from $20.7 million a year earlier. Five brokers on average had expected a profit of $34.8 million.

It reinstated its dividend at 4 cents a share, slightly above some forecasts. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)