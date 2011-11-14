* Catlin: year-to-date catastrophe losses $670 mln

* Hardy: expectations unchanged, uncertainty over catastrophe losses

LONDON Nov 14 Insurers Catlin and Hardy Underwriting said natural disasters this year, including the earthquake and tsunami in Japan, have weighed on their businesses, leaving them to hope for better trading conditions in 2012.

Catlin said on Monday that losses so far from the natural disasters had amounted to $670 million.

Hardy, which in August posted an interim loss of 17 million pounds ($27 million), said that while its expectations for its full-year results were unchanged, there was still uncertainty over the impact of the year's earthquakes and floods.

However, Hardy said it expected growth in its business next year, with insurance prices rising in many sectors, while Catlin also expected to benefit from higher prices.

Catlin's chief executive told Reuters in August that his company could raise up to $500 million from outside investors to take advantage of rising catastrophe insurance price.

"Despite the challenging environment, Catlin looks ahead with confidence," CEO Stephen Catlin said in a statement on Monday.

Catlin shares closed at 399 pence on Friday, giving the group a market capitalisation of around 1.4 billion pounds, while Hardy Underwriting shares closed at 220 pence, giving Hardy a market capitalisation of around 110 million pounds. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Erica Billingham)