LONDON, Dec 1 British insurer Hardy
Underwriting said it is to undertake a strategic review
after it got several preliminary expressions of interest in its
business that has been hit hard by a string of natural disasters
over the past year.
"For 2010 and 2011, the incidence of international
catastrophe events has been unprecedented in terms of size and
frequency," the company said on Thursday.
"The losses generated have overshadowed the balance of the
portfolio which is performing very well in a challenging rating
environment."
Natural disasters including earthquakes in Japan and New
Zealand at the start of this year, and floods in Thailand have
weighed on insurers' results. Hardy swung to a loss in August
and its share price has fallen 35 percent over the last year.
Hardy expects a net loss after reinsurance for the Thailand
floods of 10 to 25 million pounds, combined with a provisional
loss estimate for its other exposures in the country.
The company, however, said it had sufficient liquidity and
capital to absorb these losses and funds have been lodged at
Lloyd's to support its 2012 business plan.
Shares in Hardy closed at 186 pence on Wednesday, valuing
the business at just over 100 million pounds ($157.3 million).