TEL AVIV, April 7 Subsidiaries of Israel's Harel
Insurance Investments and Financial Services acquired
an office building in Minneapolis along with an Israeli
institutional investor and an American investor for $277
million.
Harel's share in the partnership is 49 percent, the Israeli
insurer said in a statement on Sunday. The Israeli institutional
partner will hold 25 percent and the American investor, who will
manage the property, will have 26 percent.
The 51-storey building in the business centre of Minneapolis
has 130,000 square metres of space for rent, of which 94 percent
is already occupied.
The purchase will be financed through the partners' capital
and bank credit extended by a U.S. financial institution.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)