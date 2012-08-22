BRIEF-Lar Espana secures financing agreement of 34.8 mln euros
* SECURES FINANCING AGREEMENT TOTALLING 34.8 MILLION EUROS, WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO ACQUIRE NEW ASSETS OVER THE COMING MONTHS
TEL AVIV Aug 22 Israel's Harel Insurance Investment and Financial Services entered into a joint venture with SL Green Realty Corp to establish a second student dorm tower for Pace University in downtown Manhattan.
SL Green is a commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) in New York City.
This new building follows construction by the partnership of a 609-bed dormitory for Pace at 180 Broadway.
The $112 million project will be financed through the partnership's equity and bank financing and is expected to generate an annual return of over 7 percent.
Construction is due to begin in April 2013 and completion is scheduled for August 2015.
"The student dorm market in Manhattan is a stable market characterised by significantly lower supply than demand and a particularly high occupancy rate," said Gadi Ben-Haim, head of Harel's real estate division. "These statistics helped the partnership formulate a transaction that generates an above average return with potential for significant increase in value."
COLOMBO, June 6 Strong economic growth in the Maldives is expected to help lower the nation's borrowing costs in future, the government said on Tuesday, after the Indian Ocean archipelago raised $200 million via a debut sovereign bond last week.