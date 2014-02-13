BRIEF-Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical sees H1 2017 net profit down 20-50 pct
April 24 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd:
Feb 13 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says its German unit to acquire Britain's Brilliant Harvest 003 Ltd and a solar power project for 10.6 million pounds ($17.6 million)
* Said on Friday that the court in Milan has granted time till Aug. 18 to file the final proposal of composition with creditors or approval of debt restructuring agreement