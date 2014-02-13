BRIEF-Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical sees H1 2017 net profit down 20-50 pct
April 24 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd:
* Says plans to invest 447.9 million yuan ($74.0 million) for a 50 MW solar power project in Hebei province
* Says plans to invest 901.3 million yuan for two 50 MW solar power projects in Yunnan province
* Said on Friday that the court in Milan has granted time till Aug. 18 to file the final proposal of composition with creditors or approval of debt restructuring agreement