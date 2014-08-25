BRIEF-LPL Financial reports Q1 earnings $0.66/shr excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 25 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs framework agreement with Northern Lights Capital Group's unit Nereus for plan to invest $214 million in two years in solar Power project in India
* Says the first phase of investment in ground power project for about $35 million
