Jan 19 Hareon Solar Technology :

* Says to issue up to about 740.7 mln A shares at 2.7 yuan per share via private placement to three companies

* Says to raise up to 2 billion yuan for a 100 percent water company stake acquisition and a photovoltaic plant construction project via issue

* Says two of the purchasing parties' combined stake in the company will rise to 11.5 percent after the issue

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2Ad4P2

