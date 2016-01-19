BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Jan 19 Hareon Solar Technology :
* Says to issue up to about 740.7 mln A shares at 2.7 yuan per share via private placement to three companies
* Says to raise up to 2 billion yuan for a 100 percent water company stake acquisition and a photovoltaic plant construction project via issue
* Says two of the purchasing parties' combined stake in the company will rise to 11.5 percent after the issue
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2Ad4P2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.