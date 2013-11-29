BRIEF-Didi to weigh $6 bln funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Didi to weigh $6 billion funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources
Nov 29 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up a joint venture with Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd's Jiangxi unit
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xet94v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Didi to weigh $6 billion funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Reached agreement with Win Corp for sale to Win of SCA's Northern NSW (NNSW) television assets and operations for a price of $55mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 27 A member of President Donald Trump's transition team, Makan Delrahim, will be nominated to head the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, the White House said on Monday.