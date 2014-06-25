PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 25
April 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 25 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval for its private placement plan
* Says board agrees to set up JV with AMED Energy CC in Johannesburg
* Says unit plans to set up three energy subsidiaries in Huzhou, Tianjin and Hebei
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nCJOyt; bit.ly/1lS3XUF; bit.ly/UIOivn
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Push for more device firepower drives chip demand-analysts (Adds milestone, background)