June 25 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says gets regulatory approval for its private placement plan

* Says board agrees to set up JV with AMED Energy CC in Johannesburg

* Says unit plans to set up three energy subsidiaries in Huzhou, Tianjin and Hebei

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nCJOyt; bit.ly/1lS3XUF; bit.ly/UIOivn

