July 30 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says expects H1 net profit at 0-10 million yuan (1.62 million US dollar) versus net loss of 254.8 million yuan previous year

* Says signs agreement with Switzerland's ILB Helios on solar power projects

* Says unit and partner plans to set up solar power unit in India

