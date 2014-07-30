(Refiles to add bullet points, links)
July 30 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit at 0-10 million yuan (1.62
million US dollar) versus net loss of 254.8 million yuan
previous year
* Says signs agreement with Switzerland's ILB Helios on
solar power projects
* Says unit and partner plans to set up solar power unit in
India
(1 US dollar = 6.1712 Chinese yuan)
