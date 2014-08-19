Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
Aug 19 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit sells Hareon Japan Kama to Fukuoka Dream Co for 750 million yen(7.31 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pXI8m5
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 102.6400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
