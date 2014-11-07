BRIEF-Infomark issues 3rd series convertible bonds worth 10 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 3rd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 10 billion won
Nov 7 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 49 percent stake in solar power JV for 156.95 million yuan (25.65 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vSBIov
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vSBIov
* Says it will change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology Corp Ltd