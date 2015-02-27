BRIEF-Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International
* Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International Inc.
Feb 27 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says it and units plan to boost optoelectronic unit's capital by 224.1 million yuan ($35.74 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ews9U9
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday: