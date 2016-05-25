PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 23
May 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 Hareon Solar Technology Co., Ltd.:
* Says it Jingyin-based wholly owned unit to set up a branch office in Xuxiake Town, Jiangyin City
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x6OWxKZS
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.