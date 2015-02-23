BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Feb 23 UK-based stockbroker and asset manager Hargreave Hale Ltd hired Richard Larner and Paul Pearce as investment managers from wealth management firm Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc.
Larner and Pearce are set to open the company's Norwich office in August, Hargreave Hale said.
The two share over 50 years of collective investment management experience, the company said.
Larner will head the new branch. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.