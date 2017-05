CEE MARKETS-Polish bonds firm, central bank discourages rate hike bets

* Polish bonds firm, central bank signals delay in rate hikes * Analysts see later Hungarian rate hike in poll * Polish central bank says economy balanced, core CPI moderate (Recasts with Polish central bank comments, poll on Hungarian central bank interest rates) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 17 Polish government bond prices rose on Wednesday after the country's central bank indicated that it may not start to lift interest rates next year as analysts had predict