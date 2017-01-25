LONDON Jan 25 Hargreaves Lansdown said on Wednesday it had appointed Philip Johnson as chief financial officer, replacing Chris Hill, who steps up to become chief executive officer.

Johnson, previously CFO at Jupiter Fund Management, will join the company on Feb. 20, while current CEO Ian Gorham will step down following the company's interim results, subject to regulatory approvals.

"After a thorough search and assessment process we are delighted to welcome Philip as the Group's CFO. He has a highly relevant financial services background and will bring new skills and expertise to the Board and leadership team," Mike Evans, chairman of Hargreaves Lansdown, said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Maiya Keidan)