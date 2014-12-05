Dec 5 British investment platform operator Hargreaves Lansdown Plc said Chief Financial Officer Tracey Taylor had decided to step down from the role with immediate effect.

Taylor, who has held the post since 2008, will remain with Hargreaves until end of June to ensure a smooth transition and to oversee a number of operational projects, the company said.

Simon Cleveland, a partner in accountancy firm Deloitte, will take over as interim CFO from Monday, while the company looks for a permanent replacement.

Hargreaves' platform allows retail investors to access mutual funds. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)