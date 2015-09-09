* Pretax profit, revenues both lag forecasts
* Performance drags to fall away, say analysts
* Shares up 4.8 pct vs 1.9 pct FTSE 100 gain
By Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Sept 9 British financial services firm
Hargreaves Lansdown was buoyed on Wednesday by a surge
in full-year assets that more than offset forecast-lagging
profit and revenue, sending its shares higher.
Hargreaves, the country's biggest retail-focused investment
platform, is developing new fund and pension services to
diversify revenue and has been a big beneficiary of recent rule
changes that free up how individuals invest for retirement.
Strong demand for its services saw client numbers rise by
84,000 in the year to end-June from the year earlier period,
boosting assets under administration by 18 percent to a record
55.2 billion pounds ($84.91 billion).
"Our asset gathering abilities have meant that despite
periods of low investor confidence during the year, we have
delivered strong net new business flows underpinned by
impressive numbers of net new clients," Chairman Michael Evans
said in a statement.
Shares in Hargreaves rose 4.8 percent to 1,169 pence a share
in morning trade, against a 1.7 percent gain in the FTSE 100
.
The positive demand outlook helped underpin a
forecast-beating increase in its total dividend by 3 pence to 33
pence.
While assets hit to a new record, profits and revenue lagged
forecasts, hit by a continuation of the impact of regulatory
change and weak returns on client cash balances.
Pretax profit to the end of June was 199 million pounds,
down 5 percent on the year, lagging a 204.3 million pounds
consensus analyst forecast, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Weak stock markets and a reduction in income from foreign
exchange trading, as well as an increase in its contribution to
a government industry compensation scheme, also hurt.
While the impact of those challenges is expected to fade in
2016, the performance of the stock market would remain an
important driver of the firm's results.
"We believe markets are likely to continue to be influenced
by the performance of Asian economies, particularly China, with
the potential for occasional reprises of Eurozone issues and the
influence of geopolitical events," the company said.
"However we believe value exists in a number of key stock
markets, particularly Europe and Japan."
($1 = 0.6501 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Louise Heavens)