* Underlying pre tax profits up 21 pct to 72 million pounds

* Net business inflows 1.16 bln stg, down 13 percent

* Assets under administration at 23.4 billion pounds.

LONDON, Feb 9 British investment manager Hargreaves Lansdown saw a 13 percent drop in net new business during its first half year to December 31 as economic gloom and falling stock markets hit investor sentiment.

Net business inflows were 1.16 billion pounds over a six months period characterised by mounting panic over the Euro zone debt crisis, compared with 1.34 billion a year earlier, the form said in an interim results statement.

"Although slightly below the prior year comparative of 1.34 billion pounds, adjusting for lower stock markets and given the prevailing landscape, it is an excellent performance," said Chief Executive Ian Gorham in the statement.

In spite of investor gloom about economic prospects, a steady flow of clients jumping ship from rivals boosted assets under administration inh the final quarter of 2011 by 5 percent to 23.4 billion pounds, with 16,000 new customers signing up.

The biggest driver of growth was the Vantage fund platform product, Hargreaves Lansdown said.

Revenues were up 16 percent to 112.9 million pounds, with pre-tax profits climbing more than a fifth to 72 million pounds, stripping out the impact of an industry levy for compensating failed investment schemes.