LONDON Feb 3 British fund firm Hargreaves
Lansdown said on Wednesday that first half assets under
administration hit a fresh record high, boosted by strong new
business inflows in spite of volatile stock markets.
The strong demand from retail investors was driven in large
part by changes to pensions and savings rules which came in last
year, giving investors more choice about where and how to save
for retirement.
Net new business inflows for the six months ended Dec. 31
were 2.77 billion pounds ($3.99 billion), up 23 percent from the
first half of 2015, it said in a statement, driving total assets
under administration up 7 percent to a record 58.8 billion
pounds.
The move came during a volatile period for the financial
markets, amid fears around global growth, when the FTSE All
Share index fell 3.5 percent.
"Against a backdrop of fluctuating stock markets, Hargreaves
Lansdown has continued to be the most popular destination for UK
retail investors, with excellent new business for the period,"
Ian Gorham, chief executive, said.
"In particular, the pension freedoms continue to attract
huge interest as we prepare for the important tax year-end
period."
($1 = 0.6934 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)