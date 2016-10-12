LONDON Oct 12 Fund supermarket Hargreaves
Lansdown said on Wednesday it had written to the
British government to protest about the potential exclusion of
retail investors from the sale of its remaining stake in Lloyds
Banking Group.
UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI), which manages the
government's stake in the bailed-out bank, said on Friday it
would relaunch a trading plan to try to return Lloyds to full
private ownership through sales of stock to institutional
investors over the next 12 months.
But it recommended scrapping plans to sell off some shares
via a discounted offer to the general public, a decision
Hargreaves said risked disappointing thousands of small
investors hoping to cash in on growth at Britain's biggest
mortgage lender.
In an emailed statement, Hargreaves Lansdown's Chief
Executive, Ian Gorham, said any withdrawl of retail
participation in the sale, which can be a money earner for its
trading platform, would "put the interests of city institutions
ahead of ordinary investors".
Hundreds of thousands of ordinary investors were keen to buy
shares in the bank from the government; with 374,000 registering
interest via Hargreaves Lansdown alone, the company said.
British finance minister Philip Hammond has stopped short of
axing the retail share sale altogether but said it was "not the
right time for a retail offer" due to increased market
volatility.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sinead Cruise)