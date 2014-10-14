Chinese developer to bring Xiongan frenzy to offshore investors
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis
LONDON Oct 14 UK investment platform company Hargreaves Lansdown said on Tuesday that assets under administration rose to a record 47 billion pounds in the September quarter, boosted by a near 1 billion rise in net new money.
Revenues in the quarter were 70.8 million pounds, against 70.1 million in the same quarter a year earlier, while the number of active clients using its fund-picking services rose by 10,000 to 662,000, it said in a statement.
Asset and client retention ratios remained strong during the period, it added, at 92.6 percent and 92.3 percent, respectively.
Hargreaves said the quarterly growth came even though a weakening in broader market sentiment as a result of geopolitical risk and weak economic data had resulted in stock markets falling. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis
SHANGHAI, April 17 An adviser to China's central bank has flagged that China's central bank could reduce the amount of cash banks need to hold, saying such cuts to the reserve requirement ratio would be normal given the sharp drops in its foreign exchange reserves.