LONDON May 19 British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown bucked weak market sentiment to post a 2.6 percent rise in total assets under administration in the four months to end-April as more clients signed up to its Vantage investing platform.

Volatile markets and uncertainty in the run up to a British vote on membership of the European Union had hit investor confidence, although total assets still rose to to 60.3 billion pounds from 58.8 billion at end-December, it said.

Net inflows during the period nevertheless slowed year on year to 2.3 billion pounds from 2.75 billion, it said in a statement.

The firm, which is in the process of broadening out the range of financial services it provides, said total client numbers at end-April were 822,000, up 15 percent from a year earlier.

Revenues in the opening four months were 286.9 million pounds, up 12 percent, it added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)