Dec 5 Hargreaves Lansdown Plc

* Tracey Taylor has decided to leave Hargreaves Lansdown Group at end of June 2015

* Taylor will stand down as chief financial officer ('CFO') and as a director with effect from 5th December 2014

* Taylor will remain with group until 30 th June 2015 to ensure a smooth transition and to oversee a number of operational projects

* Board has commenced process of identifying a permanent successor for role of CFO

* Simon Cleveland, a partner from accountancy firm Deloitte, will be appointed as interim CFO with effect from 8th Dec until a new permanent CFO is appointed