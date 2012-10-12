BRIEF-Sealand Securities to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
LONDON Oct 12 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC : * Assets under administration increased £2.2 billion in three months to 30
September to £28.5 billion * Revenue £68.7M, a record for any quarter and up 20% compared to Q1 2011 * Net new business inflows of assets of £0.55BN (Q1 2011: £0.68BN)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)