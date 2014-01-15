(Clarifies charging on sums above 2 million pounds, in final
paragraph)
LONDON Jan 15 British investment firm
Hargreaves Lansdown said new rules on mutual fund sales
would leave most clients paying less while the impact on revenue
would be easily absorbed at the firm's current growth rate.
The firm said on Wednesday that a ban on fund managers
paying commissions to distribution platforms through which
retail investors access their products could cost it up to 17
million pounds ($28 million) in costs and lost revenues.
The new regulation, due in April as part of a shakeout of
investment selling known as the Retail Distribution Review
(RDR), will require an 8 million pound investment and could
impact revenues by 9 million pounds in the first year,
Hargreaves Lansdown said.
Following the financial crisis, regulators hope RDR will
ensure investors are offered funds that match their needs rather
than those which pay salesman or distribution platforms the
highest commissions.
Hargreaves Lansdown said it would need to gather 3.5 billion
pounds in new assets over three years to offset the financial
impact of the new regime, noting that this was well short of the
5.1 billion pounds net new business it achieved last year.
While clients will now pay an annual charge for investing in
funds through Hargreaves Lansdown's 'Vantage' service, this is
partly offset for them by the firm having negotiated relatively
low management fees for the mutual funds.
"Most investors will be better off," the company said.
From March 2014, the average annual management charge on
mutual funds offered to Hargreaves Lansdown customers would be
around 0.65 percent, the company said, representing a 0.11
percentage point discount to the market rate on the same funds.
Hargreaves Lansdown is also introducing a tiered charging
structure for its customers, starting at 0.45 percent a year for
those investing less than 250,000 pounds, dropping to 0.1
percent for investments of 1-2 million pounds.
On investments of more than 2 million pounds, there will be
no charge on the sum above the upper threshold.
($1 = 0.6075 British pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Simon Jessop and Mark
Potter)