BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin acquires 5 buildings at Honokohau industrial park in Kailua-Kona
LONDON, Sept 5 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC : * Auto alert - Hargreaves Lansdown PLC total dividend 22.59 pence per
share * Auto alert - Hargreaves Lansdown PLC final dividend 10.65 pence per
share * Total assets under administration up 7% at £26.3 billion * Profit before tax up 21% at £152.8 million * Revenue increased by 15% to £238.7 million * Total dividend of 22.59 pence per share, up 20% on last year
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc filed a countersuit against Dollar Express on Tuesday, alleging that the smaller company's private equity owners siphoned off funds and failed to pay for $50 million in goods and services.