Nov 7 British mining, transport and engineering
group Hargreaves Services Plc said it will stop mining
at its Maltby coal mine in South Yorkshire due to unsafe
conditions, putting at risk about 500 jobs.
The mine supplies Drax Group Plc's power station in
North Yorkshire - Europe's largest coal-fired power plant.
Hargreaves said in August that the mine faced the risk of
being closed down or mothballed because of worsening geological
problems.
The company said on Wednesday that it could not find a
viable alternative plan for the mine, and employees and their
union representatives can table alternatives by Nov. 30.
Geological reports indicated mining at Maltby was risky, and
the T125 panel there was not viable on health, safety,
geological, and financial grounds, Hargreaves said.
The company said in May that delays in mining a new coal
seam would reduce profit by 12 million pounds ($19.18 million)
to 16 million pounds for the year ending May 2013.
Shares in the company were up 0.7 percent at 732 pence at
1123 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.