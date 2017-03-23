BERLIN, March 23 German candymaker Haribo,
famous for its fruit-flavoured gummy bears, plans to build its
first production facility in the United States and start making
confectionery there from 2020.
Family-owned Haribo, which employs 7,000 people worldwide at
16 sites in ten countries, said on Thursday it has decided to
acquire property in Wisconsin for the factory.
Haribo, a model of Germany's successful "Mittelstand" firms
which make up the backbone of Europe's largest economy, was
founded in 1920. It gave Germany one of its most famous
advertising slogans, promising to make kids and adults happy.
Expansion in the U.S. pits the Bonn-based company against
North America's top candymakers, including Mars Chocolate,
Mondelez International and Hershey Foods Corp.
"Haribo of America is the fastest-growing candymaker in the
U.S.," Hans Guido Riegel, Haribo's managing partner said in an
emailed statement.
"That is why the step to start with local production from
2020 is important to us," Riegel said, adding the firm has been
looking for a U.S. manufacturing site for several years.
