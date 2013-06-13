June 13 The Harlem Globetrotters - the
highflying exhibition basketball team that has toured the world
for decades - are on the block.
The Globetrotters, known for their trick shots, slick
passing and comedy routines, are being sold by their private
equity owner, Shamrock Capital Advisors, according to four
sources familiar with the process.
The team, which has been held since 2005 by Los
Angeles-based Shamrock, is being shopped by Piper Jaffray, the
sources said. The process is in the second round, two of the
sources said, with the team likely fetching between $50 million
to $100 million.
Founded in 1926, the Globetrotters have played more than
25,000 games around the world, very rarely losing to their
long-time opponent, the hapless Washington Generals.
Past legends who played on the team include Wilt Chamberlain
and Meadowlark Lemon, known by many as the "clown prince of
basketball." The team was the subject of a Saturday morning
cartoon in the 1970s and later washed up on the shore of
"Gilligan's Island."
The group also gained attention in March after visiting
North Korea alongside Dennis Rodman.
Neither a spokeswoman for Shamrock nor a partner at the firm
could be reached for comment. Piper Jaffray could not be reached
for comment.
Initially founded as the family investment company of Roy
Disney, Shamrock owns 80 percent of the Globetrotters,
which it purchased from former player and Honeywell
executive Mannie Jackson.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York and Ronald Grover in Los
Angeles; editing by Michael Erman)