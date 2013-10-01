Oct 1 The world famous Harlem Globetrotters
exhibition basketball team has been sold to theme park operator
Herschend Family Entertainment, the company announced on
Tuesday.
Norcross, Georgia-based Herschend, which operates 26 theme
parks and aquariums across the nation, including most notably
Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme parks, acquired the team from
private equity firm Shamrock Capital Advisors.
Reuters exclusively reported in June that the Globetrotters
were up for sale and could fetch between $50 million and $100
million in a deal.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Piper Jaffray
advised the Globetrotters on the sale process.
Founded in 1926, the Globetrotters have played more than
25,000 games around the world, with past legends including Wilt
Chamberlain and Meadowlark Lemon.
Shamrock, initially founded as the family investment company
of Roy Disney, had owned 80 percent of the Globetrotters.