April 17 Harley-Davidson Inc has taken
the rare step of offering rebates on its 2016 motorcycles to
U.S. dealers as an incentive for them to shift a backlog that
has restricted sales of its latest models, three dealers and two
analysts said.
The unusual promotion, which the dealers expect to run until
the end of April, is likely to weigh on the U.S. motorcycle
maker's margins in the first half of the year, the analysts
said.
Demand for Harley's motorcycles in the United States has
slowed as its loyal baby boomer demographic ages and rivals such
as Indian-motorcycle maker Polaris Industries Inc and
Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd offer competitive discounts.
Harley, keen to protect its premium-brand image, does not
discount its bikes. The Milwaukee-based company commands
slightly more than half of the U.S. "big-bike" market:
motorcycles with engine capacity of more than 601 cc.
Speaking on a post-earnings conference call in January,
Chief Financial Officer John Olin said Harley would focus on
selling its 2016 motorcycles through the first quarter of this
year.
As a result, he said, Harley would limit shipments of its
2017 models, including touring motorcycles with the new
"Milwaukee-Eight" engine. The company has forecast it would ship
fewer bikes in the quarter than in the year-earlier period.
Three U.S. dealers and two analysts said Harley was offering
rebates of up to $1,000 on each sale of its 2016 motorcycles,
including its higher-end touring bike, cruisers and Sportsters.
A 2016 model Sportster SuperLow costs upwards of $8,499,
while prices of Softail Slim cruisers start at $14,899. Harley's
touring bikes are among its costliest, with the price of a 2016
Road King starting from $18,749.
Two of the three dealers said they had been able to clear
most of their 2016 inventory, and the third said it could take
another month or two to shift last year's models.
The dealers spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity as
the information is confidential. Dozens of other dealers
declined to comment on the rebates.
Harley did not respond to a request for comment on whether
it had offered rebates to its dealers. As of Dec. 31, Harley had
701 U.S. dealerships.
'NOT NORMAL'
Though Harley has been known to offer attractive financing
schemes and extended warranties to customers when there is a
seasonal overhang of motorcycles, two of the three dealers said
they had never before been offered a rebate.
"It's not normal," a Harley dealer in the western United
States said. "Usually, any incentives are customer-facing."
James Hardiman, an analyst at Wedbush Equity Research, said
the rebates were likely to hit Harley's gross margins in the
first and second quarters.
But, he and two other analysts said the scheme would have
helped first-quarter shipments to track close to the higher end,
or even above, Harley's forecast of 66,000 to 71,000
motorcycles.
The forecast implies a drop of between 20.5 percent and 14.5
percent from the year-earlier quarter.
Warmer-than-usual weather, meaning an earlier start to the
annual riding season, would have also helped shipments last
quarter, dealers and analysts said.
Customer response to the "Milwaukee-Eight" engine bikes had
been strong, dealers said.
Harley is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on
April 18.
