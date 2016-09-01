Sept 1 Harley-Davidson Inc plans to cut about 200 positions as the company adjusts production plans to align with its 2016 motorcycle shipment guidance, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

In July, the motorcycle manufacturer lowered its 2016 full-year shipment guidance to a range of 264,000 to 269,000 motorcycles. The company had previously estimated it would ship 269,000 to 274,000 motorcycles. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago, editing by G Crosse)