Harley-Davidson Inc said on a conference call on Tuesday it laid off "casual," or temporary hourly wage workers, during layoffs announced last quarter.
Harley-Davidson said it plans to reorganize and reduce its workforce to streamline functions and become a more agile manufacturer. The reductions will cost the company $20 million to $25 million.
Due to the reorganziation Harley-Davidson said would also lose both contingent workers, or contractors, and some full-time employees. The company did not indicate how many jobs would be impacted.
(Reporting By Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)