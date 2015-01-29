CHICAGO Jan 29 Harley-Davidson Inc on Thursday posted a slightly lower quarterly net profit due largely to a strong U.S. dollar, though results were in line with expectations.

The Milwaukee-based company reported net income of $74.5 million in the fourth quarter through Dec. 31, down just over 1 percent from $75.4 million a year earlier.

The company reported earnings per share of 35 cents, compared with 34 cents in the fourth quarter of 2013. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of 34 cents.