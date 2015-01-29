(Adds company comments, context, stock price)

CHICAGO Jan 29 Harley-Davidson Inc reported slightly lower quarterly net profit Thursday as a strong U.S. dollar offset strong sales in Europe and Asia, and said margins this year could be hurt by unfavorable exchange rates if the dollar remains robust.

The iconic motorcycle maker said it expects a worldwide increase in motorcycle shipments of 4 percent to 6 percent in 2015.

Harley-Davidson shipped 47,157 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up more than 1 percent on the year. While sales fell in its key domestic U.S. market, they were more than offset by growth in Asia and Europe.

The company said it saw double-digit increases in sales of its Street and Sportster models, which are aimed at younger riders, as its long-standing Baby Boomer customer base ages.

During a conference call with analysts, executives said most of the customers for these lighter motorcycles were new to the Harley brand.

Overseas earnings were crimped when translated back into a sturdy U.S. dollar, with operating income "primarily impacted by unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates," the company said. The strong dollar made a $26-million dent in operating income, it said.

The Milwaukee-based company reported net income of $74.5 million in the fourth quarter through Dec. 31, down just over 1 percent from $75.4 million a year earlier.

The company reported earnings per share of 35 cents in the quarter, compared with 34 cents a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of 34 cents.

Despite the modest increase in sales, revenue was flat at $1.03 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

In the first quarter this year, Harley-Davidson said it expects to ship between 79,000 to 84,000 motorcycles around the world, compared with 80,682 motorcycles in same period of 2014.

In early trading, Harley-Davidson shares were up 1.8 percent at $63.40. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)