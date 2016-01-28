Jan 28 Iconic motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 43.3 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak demand in the United States, its biggest market.

The Milwaukee-based company said its net income fell to $42.2 million, 22 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $74.5 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slipped 2.3 percent to $1.01 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)