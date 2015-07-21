July 21 Harley-Davidson Inc. on Tuesday posted a lower quarterly net profit as the strong U.S. dollar hurt international sales while the company's foreign competitors cut prices.

The Milwaukee-based company reported a net income of $299.8 million or $1.44 per share in the second quarter, down about 15 percent from $354.2 million or $1.62 share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.39. (Reporting By Meredith Davis Editing by W Simon)