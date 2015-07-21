BRIEF-Sunopta posts Q1 adj. loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations
* Sunopta announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
July 21 Harley-Davidson Inc. on Tuesday posted a lower quarterly net profit as the strong U.S. dollar hurt international sales while the company's foreign competitors cut prices.
The Milwaukee-based company reported a net income of $299.8 million or $1.44 per share in the second quarter, down about 15 percent from $354.2 million or $1.62 share a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.39. (Reporting By Meredith Davis Editing by W Simon)
* Sunopta announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
May 10 DHX Media Ltd is buying the entertainment unit of Iconix Brand Group Inc for $345 million, adding the Peanuts comic strip and cartoon character Strawberry Shortcake to its roster of brands that includes "Bob the Builder" and "Teletubbies".