Feb 23 Harley-Davidson Inc said it will soon have the ability to begin adding non-unionized contract workers at facilities in Wisconsin due to new labor contracts that take effect in April.

The Milwaukee motorcycle maker said in a federal filing on Thursday that it expects to have 325 fewer unionized full-time employees in Wisconsin as of April than it has had under the outgoing contract. That will open up opportunities for the use of some flexible, or contract employees, not subject to a union agreement.

Harley-Davidson recently offered voluntary layoffs to unionized employees in an effort to trim its Milwaukee-area hourly workforce by about 25 percent. The company is not disclosing whether the program was successful.

The move toward a more flexible workforce follows a push among manufacturers to transition production costs to a more variable model. For decades, the terms of union contracts sometimes have made it difficult for American manufacturers of heavier machinery and household goods to adjust headcount and other costs to meet shifts in demand.

Overall, Harley-Davidson's global workforce declined by about 300 people in 2011 compared with 2010. Maripat Blankenheim, a company spokeswoman, said the decline was due to a variety of factors.

Blankenheim said that the flexible workforce, or contract workers, will be used at plants for a variety of reasons, including filling in for absent workers and helping the company meet seasonal swings in demand for increased production.

Harley-Davidson expects to increase shipments in 2012 compared to 2011.