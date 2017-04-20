April 20 Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc
said on Thursday it will lay off 118 workers at its
York, Pennsylvania, plant and shift employment to Kansas City,
Missouri.
The company said it told employees in November 2015 of
plans to shift production of Harley-Davidson Cruisers from the
Pennsylvania plant to Kansas City starting in the 2018 model
year. Harley-Davidson told employees on Thursday it will cut
about 118 positions in York and add 118 positions in its Kansas
City plant, spokeswoman Katie Whitmore said.
Harley-Davidson on Tuesday reported a 25.6 percent fall in
quarterly profit, hurt by a drop in shipments. The
Milwaukee-based company's net income fell to $186.37 million, or
$1.05 per share, in the first quarter ended March 26, from
$250.49 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.
Demand for Harley's motorcycles in the United States has
slowed as its loyal baby boomer demographic ages and rivals such
as Indian motorcycle-maker Polaris Industries Inc and
Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd offer competitive discounts.
