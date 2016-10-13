SINGAPORE Oct 13 U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc plans to boost its focus on Asia to accelerate growth by entering new countries and expanding its dealerships, its chief executive said, as it seeks to become less dependent on its home market.

Harley is optimistic about its growth from existing Asian markets including China, India and Vietnam, and was studying entering new countries like Cambodia, CEO Matthew Levatich said.

"There is really an incredible amount of potential for us in the region," he said in an interview at the company's regional headquarters in Singapore.

