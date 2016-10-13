Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
SINGAPORE Oct 13 U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc plans to boost its focus on Asia to accelerate growth by entering new countries and expanding its dealerships, its chief executive said, as it seeks to become less dependent on its home market.
Harley is optimistic about its growth from existing Asian markets including China, India and Vietnam, and was studying entering new countries like Cambodia, CEO Matthew Levatich said.
"There is really an incredible amount of potential for us in the region," he said in an interview at the company's regional headquarters in Singapore.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates)
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
LONDON, May 13 British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has an 18 point lead over the main opposition Labour Party ahead of a June 8 national election, according to an opinion poll conducted by Comres for the Sunday Mirror and the Independent.