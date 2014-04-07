By James B. Kelleher
Harley-Davidson Inc history, visit its Milwaukee
headquarters, housed in the 111-year-old company's first real
factory. Or tour its York, Pennsylvania, plant, which has
cranked out motorcycles since the early 1970s and builds some of
its biggest cruising bikes, including the Road King and Electra
Glide.
But for a look at the company's future, head for its vehicle
and power-train plant in Kansas City. Opened in 1998, the
435,000-square-foot factory produces several of Harley's most
popular bikes, including the Sportster and V-Rod.
Earlier this year a motorcycle unlike any Harley has made in
decades began coming off the line. Known as the Street, it is
the company's first entirely new bike in more than a decade and
the first U.S.-built small bike bearing the Harley name in
nearly 50 years. With an expected retail price of $6,500 to
$7,500, the Street is the most affordable bike Harley has
brought to market under its name in decades and an unapologetic
effort to bring young riders around the world into the company's
two-wheeled fraternity.
"This basically targets a whole new market of people who
want to try a Harley-Davidson but don't have the money to try
one of the bigger bikes with all the bells and whistles," said
Jaime Katz, an analyst at Morningstar.
The Street, which will arrive in dealerships this spring, is
a stripped-down bike built for urban environments -- a major
departure Harley, known for heavy touring bikes built for the
open highway. It is also proof, according to Chief Executive
Officer Keith Wandell, that a company whose products have been
dismissed as "geezer glides" has no plans to shamble off into
the sunset along with the baby boomers who built the brand.
"Street is really symbolic," Wandell said. "It's the first
new product we've brought to market under the Harley-Davidson
badge that is intended to bring new riders -- and even younger
riders -- into the Harley-Davidson family."
It also illustrates Wandell's commitment to transform the
company into a leaner, more nimble manufacturer. The last time
Harley introduced a new bike, in 2002, it spent big bucks -- it
refuses to say how much -- building a new line in Kansas City
dedicated to the motorcycle. This time, Harley did it on the
cheap, incorporating its new bike into an existing line.
The Street's introduction is not without risks. It puts
Harley in direct competition with Japanese bike makers, which
have strong brands of their own. The yen's current weakness
against the dollar will also help the Japanese defend their
small-displacement, sport-bike turf.
Meanwhile, Harley faces a unique problem: convincing its
core customers that the new bike does not undermine the brawny,
muscular quality of the Harley brand. Company executives insist
they aren't worried.
"It's a Harley that just happens to be a little smaller,"
says Mark-Hans Richer, Harley's top marketing executive. The
Street's exhaust, he noted, was specifically tweaked to make
generate the distinctive Harley "potato-potato-potato" rumble.
"We worked really hard on that," he said.
The debut will also make it harder for investors to
understand where profit margins on motorcycles will settle after
years of restructuring under Wandell. Harley has acknowledged
that the Street may pull buyers away from higher-margin
entry-level heavyweight motorcycles in its line, like the
Sportster.
"As that mix shifts, it could hurt gross margins -- at least
temporarily," said Morningstar's Katz.
Harley saves considerable cost by building the Street on
the same line, and often at the same time, as its larger V-Rod.
Changeover from V-Rod to Street production can take place on
the fly, several times in a 24-hour period. The process could
easily devolve into chaos, said Steve Wiggins, manager of the
Kansas City plant, but factory workers quietly choreograph the
changeover, swapping components and tools in and out and just in
time.
Workers on the line, who are briefed during a pre-shift
huddle on the day's production schedule, "don't see anything
happen (during the changeover) except they look up, see we've
switched to Streets, and the parts and tools they need are
there." Wiggins said.
"So we do not lose any build time. There's not a single
skipped carrier or anything."
SMALL FLOPS
The last U.S.-made, Harley-badged small bike, the 1966 BTH
Bobcat, was an underpowered flop, discontinued after a year.
More recent efforts to break into the market with the Buell and
MV Agusta brands also ended badly.
The Street's stripped-down design and low price -- it costs
just a bit more than some Vespa scooters -- reflect the need to
find a new generation of buyers. The Street is the simplest
motorcycle Harley has offered since it discontinued the Buell
Blast, a bike ridiculed by Harley stalwarts as the "Be-Last."
Neil Howe, a demographer who helps companies market to
younger consumers, said Harley needs to show twenty- and
thirtysomethings that the Street meets their transportation
needs. That age group has a "brutal pragmatism," he said.
"It's one of their most impressive characteristics, the urge
to simplify," he said.
Harley expects to ship just 7,000 to 10,000 Streets in 2014
and has confined the rollout to half a dozen countries,
including the United States, Italy, Spain and Portugal. Still,
executives see the debut as a pivotal event. "We don't come out
with a new platform every day," Richer said.
Doing nothing is not an option. Harley faces a growing
number of challenges, including shrinking demand in the United
States, its No. 1 market, for the big, expensive bikes it has
made for years.
And even as that market shrinks, new competitors, including the
relaunched Indian brand from Polaris Industries Inc, are
moving into the space.
Harley has problems overseas as well. Europe hasn't provided
the boost the company needs to offset the slowdown at home. And
sales in China have been disappointing since they began in 2006.
"They've found it hard to break into China with a $20,000
bike," said Morningstar's Katz.
If the Street -- water-cooled like the V-Rod, with either a
500cc and 750cc engine -- takes off, it could reestablish
Harley-Davidson as a growth stock by increasing sales to members
of the "millennial" generation worldwide.
The Street will be Harley's first global bike, with models
built in Kansas City for North America and at a plant in Bawal,
India, for the rest of the world.
It's also not clear that Europeans, who have until now been
supplied by U.S. factories, will accept an Indian-made Harley,
though company executives downplay those concerns.
"The 'made in America' cachet is certainly more real in the
United States maybe than anywhere else in the world," Wandell
said.
It may be some time before investors will know whether the
Street is a hit. Most of the bikes produced in 2014 won't be
sold to consumers straightaway but will instead be used as
training bikes in dealer-run motorcycle riding classes.
Even if the Street's launch is a success, Katz said she
doesn't see Harley's global shipments returning to their 2006
highs until 2019, in part because so many boomers are aging out
of their motorcycle riding years.
"You're going to have that massive user base that takes off
their helmets and stops riding," she said.
"So they are hoping that this smaller, lighter, less
expensive bike caters to a much wider audience and moves volume
through the channel. And then they're just crossing their
fingers that Street buyers trade up as they get older and
convert to heavy bike riders."
