Dec 7 U.S. motorcycle producer
Harley-Davidson Inc said it will cease operations at New
Castalloy, its Australian unit that produces cast motorcycle
wheels and wheel hubs, and source those components through other
existing suppliers.
Harley-Davidson said the move is part of its overall
strategy to outsource work that cannot be performed
competitively in-house.
Harley-Davidson said it expects the transition of supply
from the Adelaide-based New Castalloy to be complete by
mid-2013.
The company expects to incur about $30 million in
restructuring charges related to the transition, of which about
35 percent will be non-cash charges.
Sourcing of New Castalloy production to other suppliers
would generate about $9 million in annual ongoing savings from
2014.
"The company's decision on wheel production follows a review
of the long-term fit and competitiveness of the New Castalloy
business with our strategy and was not made lightly," said Matt
Levatich, chief operating officer of Harley-Davidson.