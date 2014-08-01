Aug 1 Harley-Davidson Inc is recalling
more than 3,000 motorcycles to fix an ignition switch issue that
can cause the bikes to stall and crash, the U.S. National
Highway Transportation Safety Administration said on Friday.
The U.S. motorcycle maker informed NHTSA that excessive
engine vibrations could trigger the issue, which it said affects
3,361 of its 2014 FXDL Dyna Low Rider motorcycles.
This is the second big recall Harley-Davidson has been
forced to make this summer, typically the company's peak selling
season.
In July, the Milwaukee-based company told NHTSA it was
recalling more than 66,421 Touring and CVO Touring motorcycles
from the 2014 model year to fix a problem that could cause the
bike's front wheels to lock up and crash.
Last week, Harley-Davidson cut its full-year forecast for
motorcycle shipments, citing weaker-than-expected U.S. retail
sales and a delay in getting its newest bikes into dealer
showrooms.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Paul
Simao)